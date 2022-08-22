Hilbert builds CSU volleyball’s roster the same way that he expands the fanbase: Outreach and improvement

If — or more likely when — Colorado State University volleyball coach Tom Hilbert has to find space for a new trophy on his filing cabinet, he will. But it’s a tight fit. So tight, in fact, that he’s got an auxiliary space for some of the hardware.

The leader in collegiate wins in any sport and university in Colorado has led CSU to 17 regular season conference titles, five conference tourney championships and the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 six times. He’s been a conference coach of the year at least a dozen times.

Asked how his program does it, Hilbert smiled and said: “By not thinking about it.”

CSU Athletics Director Joe Parker said when introducing Hilbert to alumni groups, he calls the volleyball coach the gold standard to which all Rams athletics programs are measured.

“And he is,” Parker said. “He’s touched on three decades here at CSU and has built a consistent championship culture that every year just kind of spins a flywheel and puts us in a position to be competitive in our peer group in the Mountain West.”

Starting his 26th season in Fort Collins, Hilbert is 618-153 at CSU and 792-225 overall, so on-court coaching has to be a big part of it. But Hilbert points to the lifeblood of any long-standing successful athletics program: recruiting.

“When I see players, I have to be able to envision and say that person can help us win a Mountain West championship,” Hilbert said. “You don’t settle for somebody who you don’t see doing that simply because you want to be done recruiting.

“And that’s the biggest lesson I want to project to my assistants. It’s like you don’t just settle to be done. Every player that you recruit, you have to have this vision.”