‘Halfway there’: Second-year students invited to celebrate milestone, share stories virtually

Completing two years of college is a big deal. Doing so through a pandemic is borderline extraordinary, and Colorado State University is celebrating its students who have achieved this milestone.

On March 29, Year 2 @ CSU will kick off its second Halfway There Celebration – a week-long event celebrating the accomplishments, community and persistence of CSU’s second-year students.

The event will be hosted virtually and will feature a keynote speech with award-winning musician, songwriter, video producer and CSU alum Ebenezer Yebuah, also known by his stage name Mawule.

Yebuah was born and raised in Ghana and moved with his family to Colorado in January 2000. He received a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies in 2012 and an M.S. in Student Affairs in Higher Education in 2014. His keynote address on March 30 will focus on decision-making and community-building.

The event also will provide second-year students the opportunity to share 60-second videos with stories and highlights from their first two years, which will be showcased and elevated throughout the week via CSU’s Instagram channel.

Students also are invited to share digital thank-you letters to those in their networks who have supported and encouraged their CSU journey.

The celebration is presented in partnership with the Alumni Association, Key Communities, and the Student Success Initiative in the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.

Milestone moment