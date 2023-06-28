Guest column: President Parsons discusses the importance of well-being

Dear CSU Community,

This special edition of SOURCE centers on the critical topics of mental well-being and overall wellness. As mental health-related concerns and other stressors have increased in recent years, we’ve learned that mental well-being must be a community-wide undertaking.

In our community, we believe in a culture where Rams take care of Rams. And as faculty, staff and students, we know we can best take care of one another when we also take good care of ourselves.

Here you’ll learn about a new Well-Being Hub and about other resources that support the mental well-being and overall wellness of CSU students, faculty and staff. The CSU Health Network, the Employee Assistance Program, Student Case Management, Tell Someone, the CSU Center for Mindfulness and Campus Recreation are a few of the high-quality and effective resources available to everyone in our community.

I hope this edition of SOURCE inspires us to engage in conversations about wellness, to reach out to each other with support, and to make use of our readily accessible resources.

Take good care,

Amy Parsons

President, Colorado State University