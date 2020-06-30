Guest column: Libraries and information technology — now and into the future

Sometimes change is imperceptible. Other times, it comes in the blink of an eye. At Colorado State University this year, we’ve witnessed first-hand how crises can accelerate change and create opportunities for self-reflection and innovation.

Now more than ever, CSU needs to respond to the changing world and ensure our students and researchers can continue to push the world forward. At the heart of learning and research is equitable and ethical access to and use of information, which means our University needs a strong partnership between the Libraries and the Division of Information Technology.

On July 1, a new strategic partnership between the Libraries and the Division of Information Technology will officially begin, and with it, a renewed commitment to advancing the University mission through information access and technology services.

We want to share with campus the process and results of the strategic planning for that partnership, with the intent that this is only the start of an ever-evolving conversation about the role of libraries and information technology in higher education.