For Grafton St. Clair Norman, his path took him from Hamilton, Ohio, to Fort Collins, Colorado, where he became the first African-American student to attend and graduate from the College with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Norman’s story begins back in Hamilton, where he grew up the son of a successful barber and where the College’s third president, Alston Ellis, was superintendent of public schools.

Ellis was an educator and administrator with vision. In 1891, he desegregated the Hamilton public schools more than half a century before Brown v. Board of Education. While in Hamilton, Ellis became aware of a talented African-American student named Grafton St. Clair Norman. When Ellis was chosen as the third president of the State Agricultural College of Colorado in 1892, he invited Norman — then only 16 years old and in his third year of high school — to enroll here.

While no record exists regarding why a 16-year-old high school student in Hamilton might choose to travel more than 1,200 miles to attend a land-grant college, particularly when Ohio’s land-grant, the Agricultural and Mechanical College, was only about 100 miles to the northeast. However, one might consider that a horrific lynching of a black murder suspect occurred just three months earlier in Oxford, Ohio — home of two other colleges, some 15 miles from Hamilton — which had been covered in gruesome detail by local papers.

Whatever his reason, Norman chose Colorado. Ellis’s wife, Katherine Anne, returned to Hamilton and escorted Norman cross-country to the Agricultural College in Fort Collins, where she and President Ellis served as his sponsors.