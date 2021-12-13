When Kyle Beckman returned to the CSU Esports official club after the COVID-19 pandemic caused every club through Campus Recreation to go online, he was the only officer remaining that hadn’t graduated.

The club started around 2014, and was officially recognized through Campus Rec as a sports club in 2019. The eSports team has two sides: casual and competitive, and Beckman is the president of both.

It is “really helpful to have me as both, (they’re) very interdependent of each other,” Beckman said. “Access to use both resources makes it easy and streamlined and keeps everything together.”

But going online wasn’t a major challenge for the club, in which the “e” in Esports came into play. Beckman explained that the connection online was never really inhibited by the virus that plagued many college and university sports teams. The major perk of being electronically based kept their club alive, and even attracted some new people who were forced to stay at home.

“With COVID, we still found ourselves growing,” Beckman said. “This past year alone, our membership has easily doubled.”