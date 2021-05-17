Four finalists named for Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion

The Colorado State University community is invited to meet the four finalists recently identified in the national search for the next vice president for diversity and inclusion:

• Shannon Archibeque-Engle, assistant vice president of strategic initiatives and assessment, Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Colorado State University

• Kauline Cipriani, associate dean for inclusive excellence/clinical associate professor, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

• Tamra Minor, former chief diversity officer and assistant vice president, University at Albany, State University of New York

• Jennifer “Jaime” Nolan, associate vice president of community, equity, and inclusive excellence, Washington State University

Candidates will also meet separately with leadership and with diversity, equity and inclusion-focused stakeholders and committees from across the University and encompassing all employee classifications.

The CSU community can meet the finalists in their virtual open forum sessions, which will include a 25-minute presentation by the candidate and 35 minutes of Q&A. Any CSU student, faculty or staff member may attend.

All sessions will be held from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Monday, May 24 – Jaime Nolan

• Tuesday, May 25 – Tamra Minor

• Wednesday, May 26 ­– Kauline Cipriani

• Thursday, May 27 – Shannon Archibeque-Engle

Registration links are available on the VPD Search website, along with finalist application materials and more information. Participants in the open forums will be invited to share their written comments through feedback forms that will be gathered and shared in aggregate with search firm Witt Keiffer and the search committee.