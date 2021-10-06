CSU Libraries-sponsored Fort Collins Book Fest to combine in-person and virtual events

This year’s Fort Collins Book Fest is all about getting back “Up, Up & Out” into the world after a solitary year of reading alone in quarantine.

The festival kicks off with writing workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and runs through Oct. 24 with a combination of in-person and virtual events.

The Fort Collins Book Fest — sponsored by Colorado State University, the City of Fort Collins, and others — includes a session, “Real Women in History Fiction with EJ Levy and Samantha Silva,” with an introduction by President Joyce McConnell. The talk will be moderated by CSU Libraries Writer-in-Residence Eliana Meyer on Friday, Oct. 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

While many of the events are in-person at either the Lincoln Center or Council Tree Library, those who would prefer a more virtual experience can attend a viewing party at the Morgan Library on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This viewing party includes the 2 p.m. keynote session by National Book Award Finalist Kali Fajardo-Anstine, the author of the 2019 story collection Sabrina & Corina.

The in-person keynote is free, but attendees have to register ahead of time through the Lincoln Center Box Office and wear masks while inside the venue’s main performance hall. Face coverings are highly encouraged in all other indoor spaces.

Other Fort Collins Book Fest events include: