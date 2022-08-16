Football game day facts and ticket info for first-year students

PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE: Each home game has a theme and/or promotion which starts with Youth Sports Day against Middle Tennessee State, Agriculture Day against Sacramento State and Homecoming against Utah State on Oct. 15. The other themes are State Pride/Tackle Cancer against Hawaii, Military Appreciation/Rams Against Hunger in the Wyoming game and Senior Recognition/Education Day against New Mexico. Click here for the full promotion list.

TAILGATE BEFORE THE GAMES: Free student tailgating will be available on the east side of Meridian Ave. on the grass. Updated tailgating info here.

RAMWALK: CSU football players will march down the newly painted Ram Walk on Meridian Avenue toward Canvas Stadium approximately 2.5 hours before kickoff, a caravan lined by fans and including the band, cheerleaders and Cam the Ram.

CLEAR BAG POLICY: Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12”x6”x12”; one-gallon clear, re-sealable plastic storage bags; small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap. Prohibited bags include but are not limited to purses, backpacks, diaper bags, binocular cases, camera cases, fanny packs, luggage, seat cushions with a zipper and any bag larger than listed above.

GET YOUR RAMS GEAR: The Official Team Store of CSU Athletics is located at the following locations within Canvas Stadium on game day – behind sections 116, 128 and 138. On game days, the main Team Store location (northwest corner of stadium, off of Pitkin Street) opens four hours prior to kickoff. The Bookstore in the Lory Student Center has merchandise, as does their online store. The CSUrams.com store also has Rams’ gear.

AIR RAID OFFENSE PRIMER: Norvell has said defense is the key to winning, but a wide-open offense can’t hurt. Follow the link for info about the attack that spreads the field and uses quick passes to get the ball to all running backs, receivers and tight ends. The offense was originated by Hal Mumme, the father of CSU associate head coach and quarterbacks guru Matt Mumme, who speaks about what’s needed. This offense put up 52 points in Canvas Stadium in 2021, but now that offensive staff is at CSU. Learn about the football team and the Rams’ 15 other Stalwart teams at csurams.com.

CLICK SOME PICS AT CANVAS STADIUM: Students and their families are welcome to take pictures on Sonny Lubick Field, a name retained from Hughes Field as announced in 2016. Canvas Credit Union representatives also will be on these dates and times: