Born in Italy, Tsige immigrated with his parents and a sibling to the U.S. when he was 2 years old. During the next 12 years, the family moved many times from state to state and within states, requiring Tsige to change schools often.

In the midst of that, his mother began struggling with mental health issues and his parents divorced, which resulted in Tsige and his now three siblings going in and out of the foster care system. At one time, he was identified as an “unaccompanied homeless youth.” At various times, he thought he would have to drop out of high school, but some family friends in Longmont took him in and allowed him to finish high school.

A guidance counselor helped Tsige explore his higher education opportunities as did the family he was living with, who brought him to CSU for a tour.

“I remember visiting campus and going into one of the SDPS offices (Student Diversity Programs and Services) for the Black/African American Cultural Center and feeling like I could see my identity here,” Tsige said. “And even the person I was talking with in the office was from one of the small towns in Minnesota I had lived in for a short time in foster care. The possibility of me breaking out of some really terrible circumstances seemed possible, because CSU genuinely supports its students. I was really lucky to be offered admission, to be offered grants, and then to have gotten the First Generation Award.”

There was other support available as well, Tsige said.

“The Fostering Success Program and Key Communities were a big contributor to my success,” he explained “The Community for Excellence and their related programs work well together in making sure I didn’t feel overwhelmed, but I felt connected to the institution, I felt connected to mentors and other students. I’m really grateful for it, and if I didn’t have that I would have felt very isolated, and maybe like I’m not meant to be in a place like this.”

He is currently interning with a local nonprofit legal firm, which he hopes to work at full-time while taking a gap year before pursuing a law degree. Tsige would like to become an immigration lawyer after navigating the legal system with his mother and later volunteering at a refugee center where he saw long lines of people in need of legal aid.

“I want to support that community considering I come from that community, and I’ve seen so many instances where these people really need legal resources and there is such a strain on them, especially for those who can’t afford it,” He said.

Tsige is also the first person in his family to become a naturalized citizen. “It was an eye-opening experience and made me realize there are some inequities in the system, and I want to support others in their journeys who also call this country home.”

Speaking of his early childhood and teens years, Tsige said, “I was aware it was difficult but it was all I knew. Looking back now, it feels like a different reality. It has brought me to where I am today, and despite the other impacts it had, it also led me here and I am grateful for that.”