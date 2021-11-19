Fifth annual CSU Toys for Tots Drive has begun

Donations of new, unopened, unwrapped toys, art games, books, stuffed animals and sporting equipment will be accepted at nine area businesses through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

The CSU Toys for Tots campaign run by CSU’s Janet and Ross Mabon accepts toys for babies through teenagers. The event is held as a tribute for Janet’s father, a youth sports coach who loved children, MIckey Mouse and basketball.

Janet Mabon, the fiscal and budget coordinator for the Institute for Learning and Teaching, said donors may want to consider infants to age 2 and teens when making gift selections. The suggested price point is $10-$30, but donations of any amount are welcome.

“It might be fun to purchase toys like what you loved as a child and/or toys that might spark interests in your academic areas,” Janet said. “Students and student groups are also encouraged to participate, perhaps pooling their dollars to purchase a gift or two.”

Like in 2020, COVID-19 has changed the event from on-campus donation boxes to those found at local businesses. The amount of toys donated grew from 795 in 2017 to 867 in 2018 to 988 in 2019. Last year’s donations from CSU students, staff and faculty were unknown due to the change in drop-off points.

Suggested gifts

For infants to 2-year-olds, Mabon suggested: Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy, Shape Sorters, stacking cups and rings, toy piano, talking books, Lego Duplo items, soft books, crib/car seat toys, teething rings and security blanket toys.