Feed a Ram, reduce your outstanding parking fines

Colorado State University Parking and Transportation Services has again implemented its Food for Fines program, which supports Rams Against Hunger food assistance for students. The program will continue through May.

Your contribution directly impacts the more than 2,800 CSU students who are food insecure, allowing them the opportunity to have a nutritious meal at the CSU dining centers now or in the future.

When you make a $10 contribution at https://pts.colostate.edu/food-for-fines/, PTS will deduct $20 from an outstanding parking citation.

PTS is also making it easier to pay off your existing tickets completely by temporarily placing citations on a hold status. This will prevent escalation of what you owe, giving you time to support Rams Against Hunger and pay remaining citation balances in full. PTS has dedicated an employee to support Food for Fines with a goal to send notices back to participants regarding adjusted citation balances within seven days of the contribution.

Although PTS has temporarily suspended paid parking requirements on CSU campuses to support the in-person essential staff and students, they are continuing limited enforcement with a focus on safety, ADA and service accessibility.

For questions, email parking@colostate.edu. Please be patient. Due to overwhelming email traffic it may take up to several days to get a response.