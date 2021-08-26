Faculty: Apply now for 2022 Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grants

The School of Global Environmental Sustainability is accepting proposals for the 2022 Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grants, created in partnership with the President’s Sustainability Commission at Colorado State University.

The Sustainability Curriculum Innovation Grants for faculty take the initial steps toward expanding student exposure to interdisciplinary sustainability concepts across all fields of study at CSU. Awards will be up to $5,000 each for individual proposals and up to $10,000 each for team proposals to be spent in Spring 2022.

This program aims to help students foster a better and more evolved understanding of the grand sustainability challenges the world faces and how their future work may inform and be informed by these challenges. It is among CSU’s goals that all graduating students understand and appreciate the complex and interconnected sustainability concepts that define the global future.

The grants will support developing creative approaches that integrate interdisciplinary sustainability content into existing and new coursework to elevate the quality and quantity of student exposure to complex sustainability concepts. The grants also provide a mechanism to share expertise and tools across colleges and courses through the initial development of a sustainability curriculum toolkit for the university.

SoGES seeks proposals that explore innovative curricular improvements that will infuse social-environmental-economic sustainability concepts into CSU coursework, and that will develop useful tools and resources available to others wishing to do the same.