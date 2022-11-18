‘Eye-opening’ Climate Leadership Summit helping bring area high school students to CSU

“I was right in the middle of deciding between schools when I was working on the summit,” Frank said. “I think being able to see a school and so many faculty that care so much about global environmental issues that I am also passionate about really motivated me to choose CSU.”

Fossil Ridge High School student Abby Dalrymple helped plan last year’s event and hopes to work on this year’s summit, to be held April 19, 2023, at CSU’s Lory Student Center.

“I think CSU had a great impact on me with being able to get in touch with the campus in high school,” said Dalrympe, who is undecided on a college. “I added CSU to my list of schools to apply for because of the eco-friendly environment this school is located in, and also because it participates in staying green.”

Summit started in Poudre School District

Summit organizers, including CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability, are aiming for 400 students from Poudre, Thompson and other school districts.

Nick Peterson, PSD’s community and business development coordinator, started the summit in 2017 at Fossil Ridge High School when he was a counselor who led the Environmental Club.

The event went well from 2017 through 2019 and then wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021. This past March, the event moved to CSU’s Lory Student Center and PSD partnered with SoGES through contact with Aleta Weller, SoGES’s senior research and engagement officer.

“It made more sense to host it in a central, neutral space,” Peterson said, adding that the pandemic derailed the event. “We reignited with as much energy as we could put forward. It was kind of starting from scratch again but it gave us a clean slate to design the event at CSU.”

The summit drew high school students from PSD, TSD, Broomfield, Estes Park, Ault, Greeley and some charter schools. “We just wanted to be as inclusive as possible, and having CSU as our location, just gave the summit so much more gravity and legitimacy.”