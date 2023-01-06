‘Every single day, every single animal is checked on’: Laboratory Animal Resources staff provide 365-day care for animals in research

Home for the holidays conjures a warm glow, but while most of the campus community returned home, a crew of CSU animal caregivers spent winter break tending to a menagerie of creatures used in research and teaching.

While the campus was closed and extreme cold gripped Fort Collins, staff at Laboratory Animal Resources continued to come to work every day for the animals.

“Every single day, every animal is checked,” said Julie Maynard, assistant training coordinator at LAR, who worked through the holidays.

It is no small task as there are more than 10,000 lab animals, mostly rodents, at CSU. Every single one needs food, water, cleaning and inspection. It’s a never-ending, year-round task for the 68 LAR staff. The workers were among the few people who worked on campus for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, too.