When Kreston arrived on campus in 1980 as the director of CSU’s Resources for Disabled Students, approximately 175 students with disabilities were known to be on campus. Fast-forward to today, and Kreston, who is still director of what is now the Student Disability Center, said it’s at more than 3,200 self-identified students, of which more than half have contact with the SDC every semester.

“I’m really proud that I stayed for 40 years,” Kreston said. “It’s not always been an easy job. It’s not always easy to advocate for change. But I’ve been able to grow the office and hire good people.”

After four decades of leading the center, now located in the TILT building on the Oval, and empowering thousands of students and promoting accessibility across campus, Kreston is retiring from the position at the end of the semester.

Blanche Hughes, vice president for Student Affairs at CSU, lauded Kreston’s commitment to the University over the years.

“Rose’s ongoing advocacy and passion for improving access for all students at CSU is the hallmark of her long tenure as the director of the Student Disability Center — formerly Resources for Disabled Students,” Hughes said.