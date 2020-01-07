Employee Appreciation Board recognizes OT department

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board had the privilege of recognizing the Colorado State University Department of Occupational Therapy for their exemplary service on Nov. 20.

This dedicated group has been involved in extremely time-consuming and difficult process of developing a new entry-level professional curriculum. This involved weekly 3-hour meetings of the entire group in addition to frequent completion of small-group and individual tasks. The 5-member curriculum committee has had even more responsibility and devoted an extraordinary amount of time to the effort.

The group was nominated by Anita Bundy, Occupational Therapy professor, for going above and beyond. Regarding their effort put into this process, Anita said, “Everyone has chipped in, almost uncomplainingly, despite the sacrifices required.”

Congrats on a job well done and all you do to make CSU and Occupational Therapy the best it can be!

The Department of Occupational Therapy is part of the College of Health and Human Sciences at CSU.