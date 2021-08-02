Emergency simulation slated for Aug. 12

Colorado State University will be participating in an emergency simulation training from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, that will simulate a real emergency in University Housing.

This training will be held on the southwest side of main campus, and simulate realistic responses to fires, including two separate building evacuations – Edwards Hall and Academic Village’s Aspen Hall.

Participants include Colorado State University staff from CSUPD, Safety and Risk Services, Housing & Dining Services, and the Health Network, along with Northern Colorado first responders – Fort Collins Police Services, Poudre Fire Authority and UCHealth.

Because the training is a realistic simulation, those in the area may see activity that appears to be a real emergency, including:

Smoke machines will be used to simulate the circumstances of a structure fire.

Actors will simulate several different responses to the emergency such as physical injury, emotional duress, noncompliance, etc.

First responders and other CSU staff will react as if they were responding to a real emergency. This will include the presence of ambulances and other emergency vehicles, as well as interaction with other participants and spectators.

The area of the training will be marked with signs.

If you are on or near the southwest side of main campus during this time, please do not be alarmed as this is a controlled emergency simulation. Consider avoiding the area from 4-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12.