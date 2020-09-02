Media tip sheet: CSU experts on topics related to the 2020 U.S. elections

Several experts in Colorado State University’s Department of Political Science are available to members of the media this fall to discuss election issues at the national and state levels.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Jennifer Dimas at Jennifer.Dimas@colostate.edu.

Below are the faculty members and their areas of expertise:

Robert Duffy: Colorado elections (state and federal), campaign finance, environmental policy, environmental organizations

Kyle Saunders (Kyle.Saunders@colostate.edu): Federal/presidential elections, Colorado politics, Colorado elections, election administration, voter behavior, voter attitudes, political parties, polling

Courtenay Daum (Courtenay.Daum@colostate.edu): LGBTQ politics, gender and the law, gender and politics, critical race theory, U.S. civil rights and civil liberties, social justice movements and American constitutional law

Dominik Stecula (Dominik.Stecula@colostate.edu): Public opinion, news media, misinformation, conspiracy beliefs, polarization, science attitudes (on things like vaccines, COVID-19, climate change, etc.)