Education Abroad to hold virtual fair Sept. 7-10

Colorado State University’s Virtual Education Abroad Fair is scheduled for Sept. 7-10 through Zoom and online videos. Interested students can register to attend sessions on the Education Abroad website.

The fair sessions will help students explore their options by area of study, world regions and topics of interest. Sessions also will cover education abroad basics like financial aid and navigating the program search feature on the website.

Many education abroad programs are accepting applicants and sending students overseas again, albeit with certain precautions and preparations due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. Several programs went overseas this last summer and visited locations such as Mexico, Italy, and the U.K. Preparation is key for students who want to study, intern, or do research overseas.

The Office of International Programs, which annually organizes the fair, said that providing education abroad experiences assist students by emphasizing flexibility and critical thinking skills, which will help them adapt and respond to changing professional spaces and a more globally connected world.

“The Education Abroad team has crafted a diverse list of programs abroad that will challenge and support every student, from first-time travelers to experienced international explorers,” Laura Thornes, director of Education Abroad, wrote.