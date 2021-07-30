Education Abroad to hold virtual fair Sept. 7-10

Colorado State University’s Virtual Education Abroad Fair is scheduled for Sept. 7-10 through Zoom and online videos. Interested students can register to attend sessions on the Education Abroad website.
The fair sessions will help students explore their options by area of study, world regions and topics of interest. Sessions also will cover education abroad basics like financial aid and navigating the program search feature on the website.
Many education abroad programs are accepting applicants and sending students overseas again, albeit with certain precautions and preparations due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. Several programs went overseas this last summer and visited locations such as Mexico, Italy, and the U.K. Preparation is key for students who want to study, intern, or do research overseas.
The Office of International Programs, which annually organizes the fair, said that providing education abroad experiences assist students by emphasizing flexibility and critical thinking skills, which will help them adapt and respond to changing professional spaces and a more globally connected world.
“The Education Abroad team has crafted a diverse list of programs abroad that will challenge and support every student, from first-time travelers to experienced international explorers,” Laura Thornes, director of Education Abroad, wrote.
Event details
The Education Abroad Fair is an annual highlight and historically draws interest from over 1,000 CSU students when it’s held in person. The virtual fair was held in 2020 virtually and was able to give students a chance to dream of overseas educational experiences during a tough academic year.
Organizers said the virtual fair will provide an excellent opportunity for students to explore the breadth of study, research, intern and service-learning options available to them on CSU-sponsored programs, CSU faculty and staff-led programs, the Peace Corps and programs offered through third-party organizations.
Students will have the opportunity to hear from representatives from a variety of organizations and offices that provide support for international experiences, such as the CSU Health Network, Office of Financial Aid and others. In addition, there will be information on Education Abroad scholarship opportunities that can help reduce the costs associated with going overseas.
According to organizers, the virtual fair is the important first step many students take on their education abroad journey and can have lifelong impacts. Students will meet new friends, have eye-opening experiences, learn or improve language skills, and so much more.
The benefits don’t stop when the student returns from their experience either. A study, conducted by CSU’s Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness, found that CSU students who participate in education abroad experiences graduate at higher rates than those who don’t study abroad.
“Speaking from personal experience, going on a study abroad program is an experience that will change your life forever,” said Kathleen Fairfax, Vice Provost of International Affairs, when discussing the fair.