Ecologist Amy Vedder talks about mountain gorillas, conservation March 3 and 4

A renowned expert in conservation and ecology, Vedder has dedicated over 35 years of her career to understanding and conserving wild lands around the world. She has done much of this work, at local and continental scales, in adverse field conditions, which adds another layer of unique perspective to her research.

Most of her science-based work has centered on understanding and protecting mountain gorillas in central Africa, and Vedder has become one of the world’s foremost experts on this fascinating animal. She has shared her work around the world in countless talks, peer-reviewed articles, and in her book, “In the Kingdom of Gorillas: Fragile Species in a Dangerous Land.”

Her career includes experiences in more than 25 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S., working with international organizations such as the Wilderness Society, Wildlife Conservation Society and United Nations Development Program. She has advised governments and non-governmental organizations on conservation practices and policy.

Both lectures are free and open to the public, with the talk on March 3 geared toward a more general audience.