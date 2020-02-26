Ecologist Amy Vedder talks about mountain gorillas, conservation March 3 and 4

Famed conservation biologist Amy Vedder will deliver two talks at Colorado State University in early March.
On Tuesday, March 3, Vedder, a lecturer at the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, will discuss the topic “In the Kingdom of Gorillas: Forty Years and Counting,” at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom A.
Vedder will talk more broadly about wildlife conservation on Wednesday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. in the Behavioral Sciences Building, Room 131.
Both presentations are hosted by the Global Biodiversity Center and the Africa Center at CSU, and will be followed by book signings.
Understanding mountain gorillas
A renowned expert in conservation and ecology, Vedder has dedicated over 35 years of her career to understanding and conserving wild lands around the world. She has done much of this work, at local and continental scales, in adverse field conditions, which adds another layer of unique perspective to her research.
Most of her science-based work has centered on understanding and protecting mountain gorillas in central Africa, and Vedder has become one of the world’s foremost experts on this fascinating animal. She has shared her work around the world in countless talks, peer-reviewed articles, and in her book, “In the Kingdom of Gorillas: Fragile Species in a Dangerous Land.”
Her career includes experiences in more than 25 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S., working with international organizations such as the Wilderness Society, Wildlife Conservation Society and United Nations Development Program. She has advised governments and non-governmental organizations on conservation practices and policy.
Both lectures are free and open to the public, with the talk on March 3 geared toward a more general audience.