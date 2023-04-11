Students, faculty and staff can opt-in to the program at no cost by placing an order via the Grubhub app, for pick up at Durrell Dining Center. ReusePass reusable containers are required at The Bistro and The Stateroom, but optional at the Grill. Containers of various shapes and sizes may be picked up at the meal check stand and tracked via a QR code on each container.

After use, the containers may be dropped off for cleaning at either the Durrell dish wash area or designated drop boxes. For more information on the program, contact Residential Dining Services at housing.colostate.edu/dining/hours-explore or (970) 491-4719.

Container return drop-off locations.

ReusePass FAQs .

. Keep track of your checked-out containers at app.reusepass.com/csu .

April 16 – 22, get $2 off when you use your Grubhub app to order a meal with ReusePass. Enter “reuse23” at checkout; $8 order minimum.

For more information on Housing & Dining Services sustainability initiatives, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability.