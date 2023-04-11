Eliminating
‘to-go’ waste
New reusable container initiative off to a great start
story by Sylvia Cranmer
published April 12, 2023
CSU Housing & Dining Services is always looking to new ways to increase sustainability efforts, and through this commitment has implemented the ReusePass program. The new reusable container initiative is off to a great start and is already producing stellar results.
Currently only available at the Durrell Dining Center, the program was implemented with the intent of reducing dependence on disposable to-go containers. Initially started as a pilot for this semester, it is expected to expand in the future to include additional to-go and mobile ordering retail dining locations, such as Ram’s Horn and Braiden’s RAMwich.
Students, faculty and staff can opt-in to the program at no cost by placing an order via the Grubhub app, for pick up at Durrell Dining Center. ReusePass reusable containers are required at The Bistro and The Stateroom, but optional at the Grill. Containers of various shapes and sizes may be picked up at the meal check stand and tracked via a QR code on each container.
After use, the containers may be dropped off for cleaning at either the Durrell dish wash area or designated drop boxes. For more information on the program, contact Residential Dining Services at housing.colostate.edu/dining/hours-explore or (970) 491-4719.
- Container return drop-off locations.
- ReusePass FAQs.
- Keep track of your checked-out containers at app.reusepass.com/csu.
- April 16 – 22, get $2 off when you use your Grubhub app to order a meal with ReusePass. Enter “reuse23” at checkout; $8 order minimum.
For more information on Housing & Dining Services sustainability initiatives, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability.