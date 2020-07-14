Earning a Ph.D. from the kitchen table

Heading home

In March, when the CSU community had to transition to remote courses and operations, researchers had to postpone experiments and fieldwork or refocus efforts on coronavirus research. For Ph.D. students, this meant a pause to their projects.

For Paige Ostwald, a Department of Biology doctoral student, it meant saying goodbye to her zebrafish — a fish species with translucent embryos that has allowed her to study genetic heart defects.

“Any of my work — I just had to pretty much stop,” Ostwald said. “Thankfully, we have people who take care of our fish for us, so they were well taken care of.”

The pause in lab experiments offered Ostwald time to dig into the literature and start writing a review paper, a valuable skillset that’s difficult to find time for normally. “I’ve just been reading, reading, reading — so I’ve learned a lot,” Ostwald said.

Not only were research labs temporarily shut down, but field research as well. Alison Post, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in ecology, was mentoring a first-year doctoral student who had to forgo a field season of data collection at the Pawnee National Grasslands. Post, who studies how grasslands respond to climate change, is fortunate to have already collected the data she needed for her paper and is now in the writing process.

Post also was a teaching assistant and lab instructor for an undergraduate plant biology course and had to work quickly with her colleagues to take the hands-on lab course and adapt it to be taught entirely online.

“That was difficult,” Post said. “We ended up making it work, but you can imagine putting a lab class online is really hard.”

Daniel Corbin researches ways to manufacture plastic with solar energy and regularly makes use of lab space and equipment. Thankfully, Corbin was wrapping up the last of his experiments when the stay-at-home orders were issued. He has been able to take the time to submit and start revisions to his journal article along with writing a book chapter related to their research.

“It was also a good opportunity to dive into the literature and brush up on some background and fundamentals,” Corbin said.