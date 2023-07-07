Dust off your dancing shoes: Salsa Forte to play at Lagoon Concert Series

I see you play trumpet. What made you choose that instrument?

Most of the members of Salsa Forte are also teachers in the area, including me. Though I teach world languages, I am honored to be playing alongside fellow music teachers, as they were a major influence in my ability to play trumpet with them today. I love playing with some of the best musicians in this part of the world.

What are you looking forward to the most in being part of this CSU tradition?

We are proud to be one of the first local bands to bring the tradition of live salsa music and dancing to Northern Colorado. Salsa — both the food and the music — mixes the very best of your favorites, and that’s reflected in the diversity of musicians that make up the band. We are honored to reflect the values of celebration and inclusion with the CSU Lagoon Series.

What’s the best way to get the crowd dancing to your music?

Ha! See if you can sit down for long! Our music gets you out of your seat and moving from the first note. Everybody’s gonna shake something. We’re here to make you dance!

Is there anything else that you’d like to add?

You can catch Salsa Forte every second Friday at Avogadro’s Number in Old Town Fort Collins. Our next performance will be Friday, July 14. There are dance lessons with local instructors and live music by Salsa Forte at a venue that is a Fort Collins Old Town staple. Check out our website for where else to catch us in Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Thanks for supporting local music!