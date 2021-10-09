Draft goals, forums set for Courageous Strategic Transformation; funding offered for proposals

Colorado State University’s new strategic plan is starting to come together with the drafting of a range of aspirational goals, but there are still plenty of opportunities for CSU community members to engage and contribute to the Courageous Strategic Transformation.

The groups charged with drafting goals for the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan, or CST, have released some preliminary ideas and are hosting forums starting this week to gather feedback.

In addition, the deadline for CSU community members to submit “Inspiration Proposals” has been pushed back to Oct. 31, and an anonymous donor has contributed funding that will provide up to $5,000 in seed funding to start implementing those that are chosen. Both large and small proposals will be considered; all should impact multiple units and include an implementation plan.

About the CST

The CST, which CSU President Joyce McConnell and her leadership team outlined for the Board of Governors in June, is a comprehensive strategic planning process that will focus on “a sustainable, thriving planet and a flourishing humanity.” It will be completed by the end of the calendar year and presented to the board in February 2022.

The times and dates of the virtual forums are posted on the CST website and appear at right, with links to join. All will be recorded. Below are some of the draft goals identified by the 15 Leadership Drafting Groups.