Division of Student Affairs addresses digital equity during pandemic through collaboration

Virtual innovations across the university

Keep Learning, Keep Teaching, and Keep Engaging websites: With more than 100,000 views to date, these three websites were designed to help students and faculty adapt to a virtual environment.

New Technology Support: Chat widgets were added to Student Affairs websites to connect students with staff in real time. A text messaging hub was created for students to receive text reminders for upcoming virtual appointments with Microsoft Teams links so students could join on their smartphone. With more than 50,000 messages sent, texting proved to be the most effective tool for reminding students in campus housing about COVID-19 testing.

Navigate: The student success management platform Navigate has intentionally grown beyond just academic advisors and is now used by the Career Center and TRiO Student Support Services programs to better engage students.

Virtually Delivered Financial Aid Support: PULSE surveys identified students who needed resources to secure adequate technology for success in virtual instruction. Over 600 students were identified, and 55-plus faculty/staff called every student, helping them access emergency aid to secure technology, and addressed concerns. The 200-plus undocumented students who didn’t qualify for the CARES Act funding were each awarded $1,500 in institutional aid.

Academic Material: CSU Libraries immediately digitized more than 67% of course reserves, increase e-book purchases by more than 700%, increased streaming media by more than 1,000% and subscribed to a new video collection to support remote instruction with 68,000 online academic videos. Extra laptops were added to the checkout fleet, 180-plus laptops were shipped for free to students, and 23 computers in their lab were made available via remote login.

Ramz Kids Virtual: Ram Kidz Village provided supervised educational activities for children ages 1-11 in Morgan Library. Student parents can now pick up age-appropriate activity bags, featuring craft instructions and storytime to accompany the books in the bags. RamRide has also recently partnered with Ramz Kids to deliver these activities to student parents off-campus who cannot travel to campus.

RamRide x Lyft: One of the largest safe-ride programs in the U.S., RamRide, partnered with Lyft to use its technology infrastructure during the pandemic. RamRide x Lyft offers university-subsidized rides through the Lyft app throughout the U.S. so students can access reliable transportation.

RamRide Food Ops: RamRide partners with the Food Bank for Larimer County and Rams Against Hunger to address food insecurity for the CSU community, delivering boxes of free food from the Rams Against Hunger food pantry.

Student Employment: Student employees are a vulnerable group, with nearly 22% relying on need-based work study. Through constant advocacy from Student Affairs and the Career Center’s Student Employment Services, 3,866 students will receive pay through the end of the Spring 2020 semester. This was a gross total of $3.25 million in wages.

Support for Students Living on Campus: Each residential community has its own Microsoft Teams group as a space for building community, hosting programs and allowing residents to interact with community staff. With public health limits on in-person social interactions, Teams has allowed administrators and student staff to have accessible conversations and share valuable outreach within University Housing.

SDPS Virtual Engagement: The Black/African American Cultural Center has emerged as another exemplar for virtual community building. B/AACC uses Instagram Live for B/AACC Chronicles to promote and amplify the lived moments and experiences of Black students and staff. They also host other virtual sessions to evoke positivity and motivation for the Black community. The other six SDPS offices also offer similar virtual engagement with students in culturally responsive ways, while the Fostering Success program for former foster youth continues to meet virtually for support and community.