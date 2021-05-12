Diversity Symposium now accepting session proposals

• Creativity is important in presentation style, format and title. Consider that participants will have a wide variety of learning styles. Highly participatory sessions are generally better received; please remember to include time for discussion.

• Attendees at the conference will consist of traditional and non-traditional age college students, community members, faculty, and staff. Please be sure to designate your target audience.

• Priority consideration will be given to proposals that cite peer-reviewed academic sources in the development of session content.

• Please note, session windows are 90 minutes in length.

The selection committee reserves the right to select sessions which align with the mission, vision and definition of diversity defined by the Office of the Vice President for Diversity.

All proposals, including a session abstract and a presenter bio, are due by Friday, June 11, 2021. To submit a proposal, please visit the Symposium website.

For more information, please contact VPD Program Coordinator Alicia Sprague at Alicia.Sprague@colostate.edu.