Diversity Symposium now accepting session proposals

The Office of the Vice President for Diversity has announced the 21st annual Diversity Symposium will be held Oct. 25-29, 2021, as a fully virtual event. Through a variety of live Zoom sessions, prerecorded videos, powerful keynotes, and dozens of opportunities for learning, the Colorado State University community will be coming together once again to engage with the critical topics of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice.
Symposium organizers are now accepting session proposals.
Presenters should consider trending topics of diversity in higher education; BIPOC communities and support; anti-racism initiatives and efforts; trans and non-binary communities and support; current national and international dynamics; and topics directly relating to diversity initiatives at Colorado State.
Session criteria
Sessions will be selected based on these criteria:
• Creativity is important in presentation style, format and title. Consider that participants will have a wide variety of learning styles. Highly participatory sessions are generally better received; please remember to include time for discussion.
• Attendees at the conference will consist of traditional and non-traditional age college students, community members, faculty, and staff. Please be sure to designate your target audience.
• Priority consideration will be given to proposals that cite peer-reviewed academic sources in the development of session content.
• Please note, session windows are 90 minutes in length.
The selection committee reserves the right to select sessions which align with the mission, vision and definition of diversity defined by the Office of the Vice President for Diversity.
All proposals, including a session abstract and a presenter bio, are due by Friday, June 11, 2021. To submit a proposal, please visit the Symposium website.
For more information, please contact VPD Program Coordinator Alicia Sprague at Alicia.Sprague@colostate.edu.