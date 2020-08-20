Dean Stomberger: ‘Welcome to Colorado State University’

As we begin the new academic year, I am excited for new graduate students who are beginning their graduate journey and for the continuation of the exceptional learning, teaching, research, and engagement conducted by current students, faculty, and staff. While I recognize that this fall may not look or feel like we envisioned it, you can be certain that the Graduate School and the Colorado State University community are dedicated to supporting your academic success.

Thoughtful planning, collaborations, and a tireless commitment from our community have taken place over the past several months to prepare for the fall semester – with our priorities focused on health and well-being, personal and professional development, and mentoring support, both virtual and in person.

We are particularly pleased to launch several new initiatives this year, including an Individual Development Plan for graduate mentees, the Competencies Road Map for career preparedness, and programs that will promote anti-racism at CSU.