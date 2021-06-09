Day in the Life: Facilities Management Space & Mapping Team

Ever wonder who figured out the setup for social-distance learning in Colorado State University classrooms? Or who is responsible for coordinating furniture coming back to correct locations this fall?

The Facilities Management Space & Mapping section within the Division of University Operations is made up of five State Classified employees who do this work, and so much more. The team includeds Interior Design Project Manager Terry Adams, Planning Specialist GIS/DIS Martha Coleman, Utility-Mapping CAD Tech/GPS Surveyor Mark Suniga, Drawing Management/Building CAD Tech Mike Shortall, and is led by Space Allocation and Data Manager Kristi Buffington.

One can tell right away they are extremely passionate about their work; integrity, service, and a drive for inclusion underlie all their efforts. This team maps CSU’s property boundaries, verifying space for 25 CSU campus locations in Colorado and Wyoming, including the CSU Board of Governors Systems Office. They also track space for CSU property outside of these states.

The job is as meticulous as it is broad; they map everyday items like the placement of doors, closets, hallways, and even toilets. The data they collect is used for so many diverse needs, such as installing and rekeying door locks; utilities billing; resolving questions of land ownership, easements, leases, and agreements; and identifying accessible parking, ADA doors, and preferred accessible pathways. The CSU community relies on the accuracy and breadth of these physical and inclusive features.

As Shortall put it, “We know how our work affects the campus and how people use our work. If we don’t put in the time and take it seriously, it could affect others. We take accountability for what we do.”

A major part of this team’s efforts over the last year has involved COVID-related planning scenarios, such as developing a workable plan for 6-foot, 3-foot, and full-capacity learning, and building in assigned seating for classrooms based on regularly changing guidelines. This spring Adams, Buffington, and Shortall received Everyday Hero Awards for their contributions to developing classroom layouts and supplying capacity count for general assignment classrooms, which alone make up over 180 rooms.

Adams pointed out that how a room is configured can really change capacity, so it’s important to draw different seating arrangements to get as much capacity as possible. One can imagine how much time it takes doing that for every classroom, especially with so many different layouts.

The team is currently working on providing maps and pictures for what furniture goes back where and creating Fall semester seating charts for full capacity that still allows for contact tracing. Over the past year, this team also assisted with planning and preparation for COVID testing sites and potential vaccination sites.

Meet the Space & Mapping Team

Mark Suniga