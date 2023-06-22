CSU’s One Health Institute names international health threats expert as new director

Tracey Goldstein, a distinguished international health threats expert, joined Colorado State University this week as the director of the One Health Institute. Goldstein brings 25 years of experience leading One Health initiatives and a renewed vision for how CSU’s One Health Institute can grow its global impact.

Her role provides strategic direction to the institute with a mission to better understand the intersectionality of human, wildlife and environmental health. Goldstein will oversee an extensive network of faculty research affiliates, explore innovative funding opportunities, and identify areas for One Health policy engagement in the Northern Colorado community.

“I am thrilled to begin my work at CSU to further address One Health priorities, especially at this critical time when the increasing effects of infectious disease, climate change, ecosystem change and habitat loss are threatening the health of ecosystems and species globally,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein comes to CSU from across the Rockies, where she previously served as the associate director of the One Health Institute for the University of California, Davis, and established the Marine Ecosystem Health Diagnostic and Surveillance Laboratory as a professor in the Department of Pathology, Immunology and Microbiology.

In her most recent position, since 2020, Goldstein was the division chief for the Emerging Threats Division in the Bureau for Global Health at the United States Agency for International Development. She managed the Global Health Security Program and worked with international partners to build better preparedness for emerging infectious disease threats that spillover from animals to people.

But that’s not all. Her experience addressing international health threats through a One Health lens extends even further as the co-principal investigator for the PREDICT Project. The Project was a 10-year, $200 million global initiative focused on strengthening global capacity for the detection of viruses with pandemic potential that can move between animals and humans.

“We have an exceptional opportunity at CSU to increase One Health understanding and demonstrate how the work can be done,” Goldstein explained. “Seventy-five percent of infectious diseases we are familiar with are transferred from wildlife to humans. Failing to recognize the link between public and animal health sectors pushes us to repeat things that are not working.”

Goldstein’s extensive background in wildlife research and international public health will significantly enhance CSU’s already robust and esteemed research infrastructure. With a strong national reputation in veterinary medicine, public health and sustainability, CSU is home to numerous active centers and institutes dedicated to health research. This unique positioning enables the University to excel in developing innovative solutions that leverage the crucial work undertaken in various sectors.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we have recruited Dr. Goldstein to join us as the next CSU OHI director,” said Dr. Sue VandeWoude, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “She brings a wealth of experience in many aspects of One Health research and significant knowledge of governmental and NGOs supporting One Health endeavors. Dr. Goldstein also brings a strong skillset in productive, collaborative, interdisciplinary work in both national and international realms. I look forward to working with her as she settles in and takes the OHI leadership reins.”