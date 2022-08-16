CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend set for Oct. 13-15

Colorado State University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend – set for Oct. 13-15 — will feature a host of events, including the return of the popular Festival on the Oval.

CSU is hosting more than a dozen events in the lead up to the Rams taking on the Utah State Aggies in the home football game on Oct. 15. Events include the Distinguished Alumni Awards, Friday Night Lights and the Homecoming 5K Race, among others.

It all starts on Thursday, Oct. 13, with the Homecoming & Family Weekend Kickoff at the New Belgium Porch at Canvas Stadium. This new event will include music, food trucks and drinks, along with photo opportunities with CAM the Ram on the field.

The following day — Friday, Oct. 14 — will include a variety of events punctuated by the Friday Night Lights on the West Lagoon Lawn with a pep rally, bonfire, the lighting of the “A” and fireworks.

But before the pep rally and fireworks, community members are invited to the Festival on the Oval from 3-6 p.m., which will include music, food and a beer garden, as well as activities for all ages. This year marks the return of the festival, which was a homecoming staple until the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the leadup to the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 15, the College of Health and Human Sciences will host the Homecoming 5K in the morning, starting/ending on campus. Prior to kickoff at 5 p.m., the Smith Alumni Center will open its doors at 1 p.m. to coincide with the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate and pregame festivities happening on intramural fields from 1-3 p.m. as part of the new Ram Town.

Rams fans can also purchase a hearty Game Day BBQ meal at the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, to include Brothers BBQ, a beer/soda ticket, and an exclusive Homecoming and Family Weekend gift. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at advancing.colostate.edu/HOMECOMING2022TAILGATEBBQTICKET.