CSU, Zoetis leaders herald launch of new research lab

Officials from Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, and Colorado State University gathered on the Foothills Campus on Jan. 28 to celebrate the opening of a new lab.

The 3,000-square-foot Zoetis Incubator Research Lab is located at the Research Innovation Center. Scientists in this lab will explore the livestock immune system and target new immunotherapies, paving the way for new alternatives to antibiotics for treating illnesses in food-producing animals.

CSU President Joyce McConnell described the new partnership as “extraordinary.” Having Zoetis researchers on campus and in the same facilities as university scientists offers the opportunity for people to “collaborate, collide and catalyze,” she said.

Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, said her team was struck by the spirit of collaboration at CSU, from the start. “This partnership has been growing over a number of years,” she said. “We are excited about the new research incubator, and other ways we can collaborate.”