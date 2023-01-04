12 stats put CSU women’s basketball among NCAA’s elite

By the Numbers: As the calendar flips to 2023, these 12 statistics illustrate how McKenna Hofschild and coach Ryun Williams’ CSU women’s basketball team take care of the ball, be it passing or shooting from the 3-point and free-throw lines.
No. 1 in the nation
McKenna Hofschild (No. 4) ranks first among NCAA Division I women’s basketball players with a 4.68 assist-to-1 turnover ratio. Not surprisingly, CSU as a team is tops with a 1.85 ratio. Also, the Rams are No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 9.0. There are 361 Division I women’s basketball teams.
96.77%
Destiny Thurman (No. 2) is ranked fourth in the NCAA in free-throw percentage, making 30 of 31 free throws.
80.32%
The Rams as a team are second in the NCAA in free-throw percentage, making 151 of 188 tries.
7.9 assists
Hofschild is No. 2 in the nation in assists per game.
103 assists
Hofschild is No. 5 in the nation in total assists.
21.6 points
Hofschild is 10th in the country in scoring with 21.6 points per game.
41%
The Rams are fourth in the nation in 3-point shooting.
9.5
CSU is ninth in 3-pointers made per game.
43.75%
Megan Boyd (No. 55) is 39th in 3-point shooting percentage (28 of 64).
61.1% from 3*
*Unofficially, Hofschild may be the best 3-point shooter in the NCAA. But her 22-of-36 shooting from deep doesn’t qualify for official NCAA statistics because she doesn’t meet the per-game requirements.
Rising atop the Mountain West
Along with their NCAA ranks, the Rams also lead the conference in several categories. Hofschild is No. 1 in points per game, assists, assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes per game. As a team, the Rams are first in points (78.9), field goal percentage (46.4), 3-point field goal percentage (41), free-throw percentage (80.3), assists per game (16.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8).
-
- CSU ATHLETICS COVERAGE: Click on csurams.com for information about all Colorado State University sports.