CSU System names its campus at National Western Center: Spur

Today, Colorado State University System unveiled “Spur” as its new brand for the university system’s presence at the National Western Center.

The CSU System is building a campus within the 250-acre National Western Center campus. Spur, CSU System’s campus, is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2020, and to be complete by late 2022.

The CSU System realized the forthcoming destination needed a brand that not only represented the three CSU System campuses: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Global, and CSU-Pueblo; but also, encompassed the history of the area, the numerous partners on the National Western Center project, and the vision for what will take place inside the CSU System buildings.