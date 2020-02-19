CSU System announces date for Spur campus groundbreaking celebration

“This groundbreaking is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of partnership and innovation that drives the creation of the Spur campus,” said CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank. “We invite anyone with an interest to join us and learn what this one-of-a-kind campus will offer to Denver and Colorado: a great environment for collaborative research and an interactive public space for learning and exploring around the global challenges of food, water, and health.

The groundbreaking celebration will be held at the future site of the Spur campus. Spur will be home to three buildings focused on water, food, and health. The campus within the larger National Western Center campus will house several primary partner programs, including the Temple Grandin Equine Center, Dumb Friends League outreach clinic, and Denver Water compliance lab. Further, the campus will act as a platform for programmatic partners, such as Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado.

Following remarks at the April 30 ceremony, attendees can tour the site and explore examples of future programming.