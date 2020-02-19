CSU System announces date for Spur campus groundbreaking celebration

On April 30 at 1:30 p.m., the Colorado State University System will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its planned Spur campus, a major component of the future National Western Center in north Denver.
CSU System will hold one groundbreaking for its entire three-building campus in Denver, which will be home to year-round educational programs and experiences for the public, as well as research and classroom spaces.
“This groundbreaking is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of partnership and innovation that drives the creation of the Spur campus,” said CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank. “We invite anyone with an interest to join us and learn what this one-of-a-kind campus will offer to Denver and Colorado: a great environment for collaborative research and an interactive public space for learning and exploring around the global challenges of food, water, and health.
The groundbreaking celebration will be held at the future site of the Spur campus. Spur will be home to three buildings focused on water, food, and health. The campus within the larger National Western Center campus will house several primary partner programs, including the Temple Grandin Equine Center, Dumb Friends League outreach clinic, and Denver Water compliance lab. Further, the campus will act as a platform for programmatic partners, such as Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado.
Following remarks at the April 30 ceremony, attendees can tour the site and explore examples of future programming.
About Spur: CSU System at the National Western Center
Coming in 2022: CSU System will open Spur, where innovative ideas and unforgettable experiences come to life at the National Western Center. Spur’s three buildings at the center of the landmark project in north Denver will engage all learners and fuel new solutions around water, food, and health – creating impact on our lives and our world. Spur is where learning is open and accessible to all. Where researchers tackle the world’s most pressing problems around water, food, and health. Where art and culture challenge and surround you. Where rural and urban, local and global intersect. Learn more at csuspur.com.
About the National Western Center
The National Western Center is a year-round, global destination for ag and food innovation, western heritage and culture that will open in Denver in 2024. We will convene the world at the National Western Center and at nationalwesterncenter.com to lead, inspire, create, educate and entertain in pursuit of global food solutions.