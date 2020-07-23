CSU System and Latin American Educational Foundation: Partnering to support Latinx students

When Craig Quintana stepped foot onto Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus as a freshman in 1998, he was one of roughly 1,000 Latinx students in a student body of more than 25,000.

To this day, Quintana remembers vividly one of his first CSU experiences.

“I was attending a class in a huge lecture center and looking around I noticed I was one of only a handful of Latinx students,” he recalls. “This observation didn’t negatively affect my experience at CSU; however, I always hoped that there were more Latinx students.”

A first-generation college student and sixth-generation Coloradan, Quintana graduated from CSU with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication in 2002. He then went on to complete his Master of Education in school counseling and guidance at the University of Arizona before moving back to Colorado, where he has served as a counselor at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora for 14 years.

Quintana was able to attain both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees as a result of scholarship funding from the Latin American Educational Foundation — Colorado’s oldest Latino nonprofit, which has awarded direct scholarships exceeding $7 million to more than 7,000 Latinx students across Colorado since its inception in 1949.

“As a school counselor I am very aware of the role affordability plays in the decision-making process for students who are considering attending college,” said Quintana.

As a result of his LAEF scholarship, Quintana was able to focus the majority of his time and energy as a CSU undergrad on his studies, while also working part-time student jobs and volunteering in the Fort Collins community.

In early 2019, the Colorado State University System formalized its longstanding partnership with LAEF to further align the two organizations’ respective missions and increase college enrollment and retention for more of Colorado’s Latinx students.

Missions aligned

Since the 2000-2001 academic year, more than 400 Colorado students have received LAEF scholarships — nearly $500,000 — to enroll at one of the CSU System’s three campuses: 312 attended CSU in Fort Collins; 99 attended CSU Pueblo, a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution; and three attended CSU Global, the nation’s first fully accredited public online university.