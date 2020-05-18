CSU Summer Session 2020 offers enhanced flexibility and support

Classes for Colorado State University’s Summer Session starts on Monday, May 18, with all summer courses being delivered remotely.

With a variety of terms, some courses will start in June or July. According to CSU Summer director Anne Van Arsdall, the most recent enrollment reports indicate this summer has the highest registration yet.

“Summer Session courses offer the opportunity for students to fulfill a prerequisite or major requirement, explore a new topic, and focus on one or a few courses at a time, while making progress toward their degree,” Van Arsdall said.

Summer 2020 brings new and innovative courses, including JTC 320H Special Topics Reporting – The Coronavirus Pandemic: People and Politics as well as the six-credit Community Sustainability Workshop.

New-to-summer offerings include courses for the Certificate in Design Thinking and offerings in biology, horticulture, journalism, natural resources, and more. Students who are still seeking course options are encouraged to explore Featured Courses.

Increased access, financial aid

CSU Summer and campus partners continue to increase access to summer courses and expand support for summer learners.

Tom Biedscheid, assistant vice president of Enrollment and Access, said there are a number of financial aid resources to help students take advantage of summer session. He explained that students can now take advantage of Pell grants and increased need-based grants for students participating in summer session. Summer Financial Aid opportunities are described on the Office of Financial Aid website.

Van Arsdall added students who take summer classes graduate at higher rates and are more likely to earn higher summer-term grade point averages than in fall and spring. Students can find a comprehensive list of learning resources available to them over the summer, along with strategies for excelling in the condensed 4-, 8-, and 12-week terms on the CSU Summer Learning Resources page.