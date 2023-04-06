CSU students receive prestigious NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

Fifteen Colorado State University students were recently recognized by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program, one of the country’s top STEM fellowship programs.

Eight CSU students received graduate research fellowships from the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program, and seven garnered honorable mentions. The prestigious program recognizes and supports high-performing students who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

CSU students who received fellowships in 2023 include Elizabeth Diaz-Clark, Abigail Fennell, Angelie Teresa Nieves Jiménez, Brandon Lowry, Rachel Masters, Laura Moore, EmmaKate Raisley and Kiyoshi Yamamoto.

The five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $37,000 and a cost-of-education allowance of $12,000 to the institution. Since 2016, the NSF has awarded 52 Graduate Research Fellowships to CSU students.

The CSU Graduate School, the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising and the Office for Undergraduate Research and Artistry played a key role in the process.

“We are very proud of the eight students who received the NSF-GRFP this year,” said Mary Swanson, program director of the Office for Scholarship and Fellowship Advising. “It is a reflection of their hard work as well as the excellent mentorship and instruction they receive from faculty at CSU.”