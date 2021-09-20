What began as a conversation between Kat Ernst and former student Mahmod Shamsi about potential job opportunities in Fort Collins turned into an international bid to save his and his family’s lives.

“In early August, Mahmod started messaging me that he was looking to relocate his family because the situation in Afghanistan was getting unstable,” said Ernst, who is the director of the Impact MBA program at Colorado State University. “On Aug. 11, we were still going back and forth about his job applications and resume.

“Four days later, he made a desperate post on social media saying the embassies are closed, we’re stuck in Kabul, can anybody help?”

The 2018 Impact MBA graduate later messaged Ernst and said the Taliban were targeting his family and they had gone into hiding. He wrote about what happened on Facebook, and that mobilized a network of CSU alums who began to fundraise, scour their networks and contact Colorado’s members of Congress in hopes of evacuating Shamsi and his family from the rapidly deteriorating situation in his homeland.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Shamsi said. “One can say that the 20-year international effort to infuse western and liberal values for our generation collapsed in one week, taking the hopes and dreams of the young generation with it.”

Shamsi, his wife and two young daughters are now rebuilding their lives in Poland. After four days of waiting among the increasingly frantic crowd at the airport, they were able to leave Afghanistan with just the clothes on their backs.

And even that was hardly a given.