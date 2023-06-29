CSU offers tips for pets that don’t enjoy fireworks and other summer celebrations

Editor’s note: The following was written by Dr. Rebecca Ruch-Gallie, service chief of community practice at Colorado State University’s James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

As the Fourth of July approaches and other summertime activities are in full swing, some pet owners may wonder how they can reduce the stress such events can cause their animals.

Certainly summer is a time for celebration and play. We go to parks, concerts, festivals and fireworks displays with family and friends. Unfortunately, for most of our four-legged family and friends, these events are not fun. In fact, these can be very stressful and dangerous, especially for our canine companions. Threats come from multiple directions.

While we may enjoy the sounds associated with festivals and concerts, the noise can be painful and damaging for our dogs. Dogs can hear a much broader range of sound than we can, particularly at the higher pitches, so what we can tolerate might be uncomfortable for our pups. Dogs also suffer from sensory hearing loss, the type of loss associated with excessive exposure to loud noise. Noise phobias, a fear of noises like fireworks, thunder and other booms and snaps, are common in dogs, with one study reporting half of dog owners noticing some fear response to noise in their dogs.

Interactions with people

The hustle and bustle of crowds can be fun for some people. For dogs, strangers walking by can be intimidating or threatening. Depending on how protective or fearful your dog is, the strain of being on constant threat-alert can trigger aggressive behavior even if your dog is not usually aggressive. This puts both your dog and people in harms-way. According to one study, most dog bites occur during the summer and on weekends. Even if your dog doesn’t become aggressive, the change in routine can cause a stress response.

Summer outdoor events are hot. Pavement temperatures can reach over 130°F, causing damage to footpads. Dogs can suffer from heatstroke and dehydration in hot weather. Young and older pets are more susceptible to temperature damage and need a particularly close watch.

Food festivals are a great way to try different cuisines. However, our diet tolerances are different. Dogs can get into foods toxic to their systems, particularly when food is readily available on the ground! Even if a food is dog-gut friendly, eating different foods often causes an upset stomach and leads to vomiting or diarrhea. In addition to being uncomfortable to your pet, it leaves a big mess difficult to clean up and put other attendees at risk.

Questions to ask

Summer can be fun. Be prepared. If you are considering taking your dog to an outdoor event, ask yourself these questions:

Are pets welcome at this event? Does my pet like new venues? Do changes in location bring on pacing, panting or agitation? Is my dog always people and pet friendly? Really, always and to everyone (short, tall, large, small)? Is my dog up-to-date on preventive care? Vaccinated, heartworm, internal and external parasite on board? Can I carry adequate water for the duration of the event? Do I have an exit plan in place if my dog gets sick, stressed or hurt?

If the answer to any of these is no, leave your dog at home. It will be more fun and safer for both of you.