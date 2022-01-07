Media tip sheet: CSU and the 2022 National Western Stock Show

Note to Reporters: The following is a collection of Colorado State University information, events, experts and resources related to the National Western Stock Show. The Stock Show runs Jan. 8-23 at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver.

Media contact: Jennifer Dimas at jennifer.dimas@colostate.edu or (970) 988-4265.

CSU Spur opens first of three buildings at new Denver campus

CSU Spur is a new, free, year-round educational, research and community destination in Denver focused on engaging K-12 students, families and visitors around food, water and health. CSU Spur is built upon the belief that students can be anything they want to be and will showcase science and related careers, including the ability to watch veterinarians perform surgery on dogs and cats, horses assisting with human therapies, and horses undergoing rehabilitation and strength training on underwater treadmills. Learn more at CSUSpur.org.

CSU Vida building is first to open; to focus on health

Vida is Spanish for life. To live is to be connected — to people, to community, to animals. The Vida building embodies this connectivity between human and animal life, as well as the connectivity of the Spur campus to the diverse cultures and Latinx ties within the surrounding neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea.

When visiting the Vida building at CSU Spur, you’ll find:

Connections to CSU’s world-class veterinary medicine program.

The second location of CSU’s Temple Grandin Equine Center, where horses will assist with human therapy sessions, and visitors can watch them in action.

A Dumb Friends League Veterinary Hospital offering a donor-subsidized clinic for companion animals, and an opportunity for the public to watch dogs and cats in surgery.

Horses building strength or rehabilitating — watch them walk on underwater treadmills.

Art located at Vida will include works by Priscila De Carvalho, and Norman Lee and Shane Allbritton of Houston’s RE:site Studio. Vida, opening to the public on Jan. 7, is designed by The Clark Enersen Partners. Read more at https://source.colostate.edu/when-vida-opens-at-csu-spur-in-january-get-ready-to-see-it-all/.

Terra building to open in April; to focus on food

Terra is Latin for earth. Earth provides the nutrients to feed the world. Terra at CSU Spur brings agriculture to life, allowing people to understand where their food comes from, the challenges that lie ahead as the global population grows rapidly, and how we can all participate in shaping our food future.

When you visit the Terra building at CSU Spur, you’ll find:

Summer camps.

K-12 Ag Discovery Center.

CAM’s Ag Academy Lab.

Urban agriculture research.

A food lab and public teaching kitchen.

Vertical gardens.

Rooftop greenhouses and a green roof.

The CSU Spur campus will be an art destination that reflects the local and global communities. Art located at Terra will include works by Jason Bruges, Patrick Marold, and Denver’s Sandra Fettingis. Terra will open in April 2022.

Hydro building to open in November; to focus on water

Hydro is Greek for water. Water is the source of all life, and as a headwaters state, Colorado’s water footprint impacts millions of people in multiple states and Mexico. Water flows much like culture — blurring physical barriers, creating life wherever it reaches, reaching far beyond its origins.

When you visit the Hydro building at CSU Spur, you’ll find:

K-12 educational programs and exhibits.

Lab space for food and water professionals and entrepreneurs, “on-show” to the public.

Physical connectivity to the restored South Platte River.

Flexible theater space.

Farm-to-table dining.

Artist studios.

Indoor and outdoor event venues.

The CSU Spur campus will be an art destination that reflects the local and global communities — art located at Hydro will include works by Eric Tillinghast, Nikki Pike, and Anthony Garcia, Sr. of Globeville’s Birdseed Collective. Hydro will open in November 2022.

International Livestock Forum

Colorado State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and the National Western Stock Show have partnered together to host the eighth annual International Livestock Forum on Jan. 11 and 12. The 2022 International Livestock Forum will bring together industry leaders, government professionals and members of academia to discuss domestic and international livestock and food production. Fellows of the 2022 ILF will experience unique tours of some of Colorado’s top agricultural enterprises, behind-the-scenes access to the National Western Stock Show and a full day of networking and interaction with an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and industry panelists on CSU’s Fort Collins campus. This is a premier opportunity to engage in the future of international livestock and food production.

National Western Stock Show Ag Adventure program

CSU’s Ag Adventure is a student-led agriculture education exhibit at the Stock Show staffed primarily by CSU student volunteers every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Student volunteers lead guided tours through the interactive exhibit to teach children about where their food comes from. Educational and fun workshops within the new Cam’s Classroom will be held daily (Saturday – Monday every hour 12:30-4:30 p.m., and Tuesday-Friday every hour 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The workshops will be hosted by students and commodity group representatives involved in the agriculture industry. In addition to guided tours and Cam’s Classroom, this year Ag Adventure is launching the Ag Adventure Guide and Junior Ag Ambassador Program. In collaboration with CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, National Western Stock Show and the many commodity groups that are active within Ag Adventure, an interactive adventure guide has been created for children to complete during their day at Stock Show. Participants who complete their guide then have the opportunity to receive a Junior Ag Ambassador certificate and badge.

45th year of CSU Seedstock Merchandising Program

The Seedstock Merchandising Program at CSU is in its 45th year and the highlight of this program is the Seedstock Team. Students on CSU’s Seedstock Team are provided experiences rich in hands-on learning, leadership and industry experience. Team members will work together to exhibit cattle at National Western Stock Show in January, to represent the Animal Sciences Department at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Annual Convention & Trade Show and to host the Annual CSU Bull & Female Sale in February. Beyond these activities, students will have the opportunity to travel to ranches, associations and agencies to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders. This year’s Seedstock Merchandising Team is made up of six undergraduate students who will have cattle on display in The Yards Jan. 9-15. They are exhibiting a pen of Hereford heifers at the National Western Stock Show and are scheduled to show at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. This year, for the first time ever, the team will be offering “buyer’s choice” of their pen show entry during the National Western Hereford Sale at 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. Following NWSS, the team will travel to the NCBA Convention and Trade Show in Houston, Texas and later host the 45th Annual Bull and Female Sale at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 at Centennial Livestock Auction in Fort Collins. For more information on the CSU Seedstock Merchandising Program and/or the Seedstock Team, please contact faculty advisor and Animal Sciences faculty member, Samantha Cunningham.

4-H Day at the National Western Stock Show

4-H Day at the National Western Stock Show will be on Jan. 14. Colorado State 4-H officers and Colorado 4-H shooting sports ambassadors along with State 4-H specialists will be present from 9 a.m. to noon on the third floor of the National Western Stock Show Complex, also known as the Hall of Education. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with these 4-H members as well as engage in hands-on STEM activities. Following this will be the 4-H Day Pro Rodeo starting at 1:30 p.m.

CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show

CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show will be held on Jan. 15, and the grand opening event for the CSU System’s new Spur campus is scheduled for the same day. On Jan. 15, the Alumni Association will host a National Western Stock Show Member Breakfast from 8-10 a.m., before the 11 a.m. rodeo. Discounted tickets for CSU Day (promo code NWSSCSU) include admittance to the 11 a.m. rodeo, seating in the CSU section, all-day admission to the grounds and trade show, and access to the baby animals exhibit and mutton bustin’ competition, featuring children of CSU alumni. Ticket prices range from $24 to $37.

Colorado water and agriculture

Experts from Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center are available to discuss water, agriculture, environment, and natural resource topics. CoWC experts can discuss Colorado’s water history, drought management, western water management issues, groundwater, water quality, and other water issues. Spur’s Hydro Building will serve as a hub for CoWC and partner organizations to work on water-related research, education, engagement, policy, and innovation activities to advance solutions to critical and complex water challenges.

Stock Show weather

CSU Colorado Climate Center experts are available to discuss “Stock Show Weather” and any aspect of Colorado’s weather and climate. Water supplies, drought trends, snow accumulations, winds, temperature extremes and seasonal weather patterns are all fair topics. Colorado Climate Center experts also can talk about the statewide volunteer network, called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) that has greatly improved precipitation monitoring.

CSU Extension 4-H helps with NWSS School Visit program

CSU Extension 4-H agents, 4-H leaders and 4-H members are the primary volunteers managing the annual School Visits program to the National Western Stock Show. During weekdays, members of CSU’s 4-H program work with the NWSS to assist with the coordination of school group visits. From welcoming students on incoming busses to going over safety rules, 4-H members help coordinate the visits, from start to finish.