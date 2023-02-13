CSU named top producer of prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholars

For the second year in a row, Colorado State University is one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars — professionals, artists and scholars who usually hold faculty appointments — according to a report published in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs annually announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program — the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program — in The Chronicle.

This year, six scholars from CSU were awarded Fulbright awards for 2022-23, more than from any other university in the state. Other institutions in this year’s top rankings include Harvard University and the University of Michigan. Since the previous year, CSU has produced 14 Fulbright U.S. Scholars, with eight during the 2021-22 academic year.

“I want to congratulate our six new Fulbright Scholars and all those who have earned this prestigious award before them,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger. “Being named a Fulbright Scholar is a rare academic honor, and CSU being one of the top producers of Fulbright Scholars speaks to the quality of our faculty.”

According to the U.S. State Department, approximately 900 U.S. Scholars – faculty, administrators or other professionals – lecture and/or conduct research in a wide variety of academic and professional fields each year.

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is supported at CSU through the Office of International Programs. To learn more about the services provided by the office of International Programs, visit international.colostate.edu.

Fulbright Program