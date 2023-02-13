CSU named top producer of prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholars

For the second year in a row, Colorado State University is one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars — professionals, artists and scholars who usually hold faculty appointments — according to a report published in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs annually announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program — the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program — in The Chronicle.
This year, six scholars from CSU were awarded Fulbright awards for 2022-23, more than from any other university in the state. Other institutions in this year’s top rankings include Harvard University and the University of Michigan. Since the previous year, CSU has produced 14 Fulbright U.S. Scholars, with eight during the 2021-22 academic year.
“I want to congratulate our six new Fulbright Scholars and all those who have earned this prestigious award before them,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Janice Nerger. “Being named a Fulbright Scholar is a rare academic honor, and CSU being one of the top producers of Fulbright Scholars speaks to the quality of our faculty.”
According to the U.S. State Department, approximately 900 U.S. Scholars – faculty, administrators or other professionals – lecture and/or conduct research in a wide variety of academic and professional fields each year.
The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is supported at CSU through the Office of International Programs. To learn more about the services provided by the office of International Programs, visit international.colostate.edu.
Fulbright Program
The Fulbright Program was established over 75 years ago to increase mutual understanding between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
“On behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, congratulations to the colleges and universities recognized as 2022-2023 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions, and to all the applicants who were selected for the Fulbright Program this year,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of these institutions, administrators, and advisors, a new generation of Fulbrighters – changemakers, as I like to say – will catalyze lasting impact on their campus, in their communities, and around the world.”
Since its inception in 1946, over 400,000 people from all backgrounds — recent university graduates, teachers, scientists and researchers, artists, and more — have participated in the Fulbright Program and returned to their home countries with an expanded worldview, a deep appreciation for their host country and its people, and a new network of colleagues and friends.
“Our faculty are well-known for the excellence of their scholarly works as well as their desire to engage not only with the people of Colorado, but throughout the world,” Nerger said. “It’s through people like our Fulbright Scholars that we expand knowledge, strengthen relationships, and promote international cooperation.”
Fulbright alumni work to make a positive impact on their communities, sectors, and the world and have included 40 heads of state or government, 61 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 76 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding. For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit eca.state.gov/fulbright.