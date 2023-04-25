How peer research mentors enhance the academic experience

A program first launched in fall 2022 is helping students across all majors improve in their research endeavors.

The Peer Research Mentors Program is offered through Colorado State University Libraries. It pairs students with mentors who can help them navigate tricky, unintuitive and unfamiliar resources, as well as acquaint them with the vast array of information at their fingertips.

This semester, some instructors are even integrating peer research mentors into their classrooms to provide students with more instruction and information they may not have accessed on their own accord.

One such class was Global Art History III. Peer research mentor and English major Ruairi Low visited on March 2 and assisted students individually, answering questions about their research needs and helping students find relevant, quality information.

“I thought it was great to have someone here to help who’s really an expert,” said art major Olivia Critchley. “I feel like I’d really be struggling if I had to do this all on my own.”

Art History Instructor Annie Krieg said the help from the peer mentors was “very positive.”

“I know some students have already had multiple sessions with a peer research mentor, which tells me they are finding it worthwhile,” she said.

Learn more about peer research mentors

Students who want to use the Peer Research Mentors Program can visit the mentor’s desk at Morgan Library, across from Loan & Reserve Desk, or schedule an online appointment.

Instructors who want to incorporate Peer Research Mentors into their classes can reach out to Student Success Librarian Monica Latham at Monica.Latham@colostate.edu.