CSU Libraries are still here for faculty and students

The Colorado State University Libraries’ physical spaces are closed, but their vast resources are still here for you.

As of Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m., the Morgan Library and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital Library spaces closed until the end of the semester. However, Libraries staff are diligently at work, providing virtual and online services to the campus community.

“Staff have adapted to rapidly changing circumstances,” Dean of Libraries Karen Estlund said, adding that she’s thankful for their hard work. “I’m particularly grateful for the kindness and flexibility they’ve demonstrated in this challenging time.”

Two decades of experience online

The Libraries have created new services and strengthened existing ones to support research, teaching and learning in a fully online environment. This process is nothing new, however; CSU Libraries have been providing online services for 20 years, and are well positioned to support teaching and research as classes transition away from physical spaces.

For example, a new team at the Morgan Library was created to provide access to physical materials via an open hold shelf in the library breezeway. The hold service will be available Monday through Friday, noon to 2 p.m., through the end of Spring semester.

The Libraries also reached out to instructors who have physical items on course reserve to find digital versions of their materials or to scan them, if necessary, and worked with publishers to provide increased access to existing e–resources.

“We’ve already heard from faculty that they appreciate how quickly we’ve responded to pivoting as needed,” Dean Estlund said. “The Libraries have always been and will always be committed to supporting our students and the learning, research and outreach mission of the University.”

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to check the Libraries’ website for the latest updates to services.