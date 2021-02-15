CSU leaders offer COVID-19 updates at Feb. 12 town hall

Colorado State University leaders hosted a virtual town hall on Friday, Feb. 12, to update the community and answer questions about issues related to COVID-19, from screenings and vaccinations to plans for the Fall semester.

CSU President Joyce McConnell thanked the University community for its successful efforts to adhere to health protocols. She said capacity for saliva screenings is expanding even more this week, with new pods offering the mandatory weekly screenings opening in the Moby Arena parking lot, near the Veterinary Teaching Hospital on South Campus, and at the Foothills Campus as soon as weather allows. CSU has tested more than 26,000 people so far this semester, and all students and employees are required to report symptoms, exposures, or positive tests on the online COVID-19 Reporter.

Lori Lynn, executive director of the CSU Health Network and co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team, discussed vaccinations, and emerging variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, noting that vaccines developed thus far appear to be effective against them. She said CSU has not received its first batch of vaccines yet, and even when it does, demand will likely exceed supply for some time. She urged community members to get vaccinated as soon as they can, through the Larimer County public health office, local health-care networks, Walmart or King Soopers, when they are eligible.

McConnell said CSU leaders are strongly advocating for college and university educators to be incorporated into the state’s phased rollout of the vaccine as soon as possible.

Lynn added that the Office of Equal Opportunity is advising supervisors to not ask employees about their vaccination status, to maintain medical privacy.