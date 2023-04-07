Lory Student Center, March 7, 2023

The College of Business hosted the Building Bridges dinner, an annual tradition that organizer and Senior Lead Academic Adviser Alex Diemer said can help show first-generation students that they are truly part of a larger community in the college. In addition to celebrating the students and their families, the dinner also showcases the College of Business’ on-campus support system aimed at ensuring that these students don’t just become the first to go to college: They also become the first to graduate. read more

Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography