CSU In Photos:
March 2023
published April 7, 2023
March at Colorado State University featured a host of events at the Lory Student Center that included a visit from Rev. Naomi Tutu for International Women’s Day as well as TEDxCSU, MURALS and more. The CSU community also got a snowy surprise. Take a look at the month through the lens of CSU Photography.
Lory Student Center, March 1, 2023
Sara Moses, who survived multiple concentration camps during her childhood, spoke at CSU for Holocaust Awareness Week. Moses, 84, had just turned 7 when she was liberated from the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp on April 10, 1945.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 6, 2023
The fourth annual College of Health and Human Sciences Research Day showcased the amazing research within the college. At the morning Poster Show, 55 presenters made up of undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, staff, and post-docs presented their research through short talks to visitors and judges, using their posters to supplement their explanations. read more
Lory Student Center, March 7, 2023
The College of Business hosted the Building Bridges dinner, an annual tradition that organizer and Senior Lead Academic Adviser Alex Diemer said can help show first-generation students that they are truly part of a larger community in the college. In addition to celebrating the students and their families, the dinner also showcases the College of Business’ on-campus support system aimed at ensuring that these students don’t just become the first to go to college: They also become the first to graduate. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Canvas Stadium, March 8, 2023
The Women in Science Network hosted its seventh annual symposium celebrating the organization’s 10-year anniversary. The symposium brought diverse voices and perspectives together through the broad lens of One Health.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 8, 2023
For International Women’s Day, Rev. Naomi Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, visited CSU for a keynote talk in celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women.
Photos by Joe A. Mendoza/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 23, 2023
TEDxCSU was in full swing, an all-day event with multiple speaker sessions. Between the talks, attendees checked out innovative exhibitions, engaged with speakers and discussed innovative ideas.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center, March 24, 2023
The South West Asian North African student organization hosted a celebration of Ramadan. Organizers sought to raise awareness and bring attention to Southwestern Asian and North African students, including Muslim students, in the spirit of diversity, equity and inclusion at CSU.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, March 27, 2023
The CSU community woke up to heavy snow, which blanketed the campus and caused a campus closure.
Photo by CSU Photography
Griffin Concert Hall, March 29, 2023
The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance performed “The Tender Land” by Aaron Copland, whose music evokes the wide-open spaces of American landscapes and gives voice to a pioneering spirit of adventure.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, March 31, 2023
CSU hosted the Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium (MURALS), an undergraduate research and artistry symposium that provides a platform for undergraduate students with marginalized identities to showcase their scholarly work. Stay tuned to SOURCE to see all of the winners.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography