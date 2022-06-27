CSU students recognized with national award for multimedia piece sharing trans experiences

Seven Colorado State University students and alumni have been recognized with a prestigious national journalism award for a multimedia project highlighting the experiences of the transgender community on campus.

“This is what journalism is about: elevating the voices that aren’t heard, and giving them a space to be acknowledged,” said Laura Studley, a May 2021 graduate of CSU’s Department of Journalism and Media Communication.

Studley, along with Serena Bettis, Owen Johnson, Ben Spence, Colin Shepherd, Devin Cornelius and Lauryn Bolz, were honored in the Hearst Journalism Awards competition, often referred to as the Pulitzer Prizes of collegiate journalism. The team were finalists in Hearst’s 2021-22 Multimedia Digital News/Enterprise Story Competition, which received dozens of entries from 41 of the nation’s top journalism programs.