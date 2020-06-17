CSU Global president to lead educational innovation at Colorado State University System

The CSU System is home to three universities: the flagship Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. The System also is building an educational complex, Spur, focused on food, water, and health at the National Western Center complex in Denver.

Takeda-Tinker joined CSU Global in 2008 as dean of academic affairs and a faculty member in organizational leadership and business management. She became president of the university in July 2010 and led it to become an industry leader in providing high-quality, workplace-relevant, online education.

“Becky has an exceptional track record as an innovator in education, along with more than two decades of leadership in business and management in the private sector,” Board Chair Nancy Tuor said. “We want to put that expertise to work for the citizens we serve in new ways that can return real value to Colorado. We are delighted she is willing to step into this new role, and confident we have a strong, capable leadership team at CSU Global who will keep the university moving forward and delivering great value to our students.”

The Evaluation Committee of the Board of Governors will function as the search committee for the new president. That committee includes all the voting members of the Board, and they will be joined by the student and faculty representatives to the Board from the Global campus. The search committee will solicit applications by July 3 in preparation for the announcement of a new president in August.

Takeda-Tinker, who holds a Ph.D. in organization and management and a master’s degree in finance, had a successful career in private industry and as a consultant on strategic and financial planning for corporations and nonprofits prior to joining CSU Global.

“It has been an honor to serve as CSU Global’s president. I am deeply grateful to the many members of the CSU System Board of Governors who have served during my presidency, and to the State of Colorado’s leadership for their unceasing support of the impactful work CSU Global has been able to deliver over the years,” Takeda-Tinker said. “I am very excited to now be able to work more closely with Chancellor Tony Frank as the entire CSU System team prevails beyond one of the most challenging times in history.”