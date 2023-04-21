CSU focuses on sustainability in campus housing

Westfall Hall is receiving all new double pane energy-efficient windows. Flooring in the hallways and residential rooms will be provided by Interface Flooring, a manufacturer that purchased verified emission reduction credits to achieve carbon neutrality. They estimate that 90 metric tons of carbon emissions (equal to emissions from 20 cars driven per year) will be avoided in this project. The renovations also include LED lighting throughout the building, which will produce light up to 90% more efficiently than incandescent light.

“There are many factors in any given project like this one that can be linked to our commitment to sustainability,” Carter said. “In this project, that includes an effort to utilize the existing structure while improving energy efficiency and the interior environment.”

Braiden Hall receives LEED EBOM Certification

Another major milestone for CSU’s residence halls is the recent LEED EBOM (Existing Building Operations and Maintenance) certification for Braiden Hall. This is CSU’s second LEED EBOM building, with Summit Hall being the first to receive the rating in 2014.

Braiden received high scores for energy performance, waste performance, indoor air quality performance, and innovation (among others) to achieve the certification.

“It was a good exercise in fine tuning our systems and processes to provide a healthy and sustainable environment for the students, staff and visitors who live and dine with us,” said Aaron Mikulewicz, assistant director of maintenance for Housing & Dining Services.

LEED is an internationally recognized rating system for design, construction and operation of high-performing, sustainable buildings. There are four levels of certification under the system including Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

CSU made history in 2015 when Housing & Dining Services’ Pavilion at Laurel Village became the first-ever Platinum-Certified building at the CSU for LEED Building Design and Construction. At publication, CSU has gone on to LEED certify 43 buildings, 29 of which are Gold or Platinum certified.

Braiden received LEED Gold in operations and maintenance following a four-year pursuit of the certification

“We wanted to ensure that our systems were running smoothly,” said Mikulewicz. “As we tested the systems, we kept finding issues, made repairs, and modified systems so they provided the best environment possible.”

EnergySTAR Certification at University Apartments

In addition to the LEED building certifications, CSU’s university apartment complexes were, or are currently undergoing, the EnergySTAR certification process thanks to a partnership with CSU Facilities Management. For buildings to be EnergySTAR certified, buildings must earn a score of 75 or greater, indicating that they perform better than at least 75% of similar buildings nationwide. Scores are based on actual building energy use compared to other buildings with similar location, occupant, space type and other comparative building attributes. Buildings are certified annually, and the university is making progress to maintain this accreditation in 2023.

A list of all of CSU’s “Green Buildings” and the final scoresheet for Braiden’s certification can be accessed on CSU’s Green Buildings page at green.colostate.edu/green-buildings.