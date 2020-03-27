CSU Extension offers help and hope to older adults during pandemic

The site, resources listed, and partnerships with vital service organizations have provided seniors a community of opportunity, research, and service – the foundations of CSU’s land-grant mission, said Ashley Stokes, associate vice president for the Office of Engagement and Extension and deputy director of Extension at CSU. “As our communities grapple with the challenges of this major public health event, CSU Extension is a trusted source of information and science-based programs that have important impacts for these important community members,” she said.

Partners and volunteers

Sue Schneider, a family and consumer science and community development agent for CSU Extension in Larimer County, said more than 30 organizations have partnered with Extension on Senior Access Points and that that nearly 30 ambassador volunteers have been trained to conduct outreach and education to older adults and the agencies that serve this population in Larimer County.

Schneider said they are expanding the scope of the site and resources to serve residents throughout the state in light of the pandemic and increased needs among older populations. “We understand that there is a lot of critical information that can be overwhelming to our older residents and we are doing our best to help wade through the information to make sure our older neighbors are getting the best advice and help,” she said.

When she became overwhelmed with caring for both of her aged parents, Crystal Bloemen turned to the Senior Access Points of Larimer County for help. Her advice to caregivers with questions and older residents who may feel isolated and afraid is straightforward: “Don’t hesitate, because people want to help. They don’t want you to suffer. So, find those people, and ask for help. Because it’s there. More so now than ever.”

